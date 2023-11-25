New rule: these tires will be banned from 2024 and watch out for the fine if you have them

These tires will no longer be legal to drive in 2024, yet some mechanics still sell them and they can be found on second-hand sites.

The year 2024 will be another year of change for our cars and this time it is our tires that will be affected. Explanations: for two years, in 48 French departments, the “Mountain law” has applied from November 1 to March 31. This law specifies that it is obligatory to equip your vehicle with winter tires, all-season tires or, failing that, to have removable equipment such as chains or snow socks. Until this year, motorists had to equip their vehicles with tires bearing the M S (Mud and Snow) or 3PMSF markings to comply with the “Mountain Law”.

However, a major change will take place by 2024. In fact, tires only marked M S will no longer comply with the “Mountain law”. Drivers must only opt for tires marked 3PMSF, a symbol of more rigorous approval guaranteeing better performance on snow, ice and black ice.

The acronym 3PMSF, meaning “Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake”, is awarded after certified laboratory tests. Tires bearing this marking therefore offer increased grip and safety in extreme winter conditions on snow, ice, and other slippery surfaces. On the other hand, M S tires focus on versatility in bad weather conditions, including snow and mud, and they are not subject to specific approval.

The 3PMSF symbol is found on the sidewall of the tires and can be present on both winter and all-season tires, provided that they have received the necessary approval. This flexibility allows drivers to choose between these two types of tires, according to their needs and preferences, while remaining in compliance with the law.

It is crucial for motorists to take into account this regulatory change now. Until November 2024, it remains authorized to drive with M S tires in the areas concerned by the “Mountain law”. However, from November 2024, driving with tires bearing only the M S marking could result in penalties. It is therefore imperative to plan to replace these tires with 3PMSF tires in order to avoid any fines and guarantee maximum safety during the winter months.

And above all, we must avoid buying tires marked M S today. In fact, sellers who are not very legal still offer them for sale, forgetting to specify that they will no longer allow driving in the areas affected by the " Mountain law" from next winter. And second-hand sales sites magically see the number of advertisements for the sale of M S tires increasing. If you buy one, you won't get a good deal...