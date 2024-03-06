New Renault Scénic: The prices of the 100% electric SUV are known

Presented at the Munich Motor Show in September 2023, the New Renault Scénic definitively changes from family MPV to SUV. Designed exclusively in electric form, with a range of more than 600 kilometers, it will face strong competition in a segment that remains as popular as ever.

Renault has revealed the prices for its new Scénic from the first days of 2024. Expected on the roads in the spring, the diamond brand's SUV, now 100% electric, will be available at entry level for less than 40,000 euros, before deduction of the ecological bonus.

It was on the eve of the opening to the public of the Munich Motor Show, which was held from September 5 to 10, 2023, that the French manufacturer presented the new generation, the fifth, of the Scénic. Born in 1996, the family minivan, one of the biggest successes of the diamond brand, is making a 180-degree turn to definitively transform itself into an SUV. As had been announced for a long time, the New Scénic will be exclusively electric, like the Mégane E-Tech introduced to the market last year.

For the French manufacturer, the release of the electric Scénic E-Tech (its full name) is a further step towards the electrification of its range. But the new family SUV, designed “more sustainably” and 95% recyclable, will have to defend its place in a hyper-competitive segment. Moreover, it is certainly no coincidence that only eight days separate the presentation of the Scénic E-Tech and that of the New Peugeot e-3008, which was unveiled on September 12, 2023.

As said above, this fifth opus of the Renault Scénic will be 100% electric. The SUV, developed like the Mégane E-Tech on the CMF-EV platform, will offer two engines developing a power of 170 and 220 horsepower. The first will be powered by a 60 kWh battery for a WLPT autonomy announced at 420 kilometers by the manufacturer, which would place this Scénic V in the average of vehicles in its segment. The second option, obviously more expensive, will allow, again according to Renault, to exceed 600 kilometers of autonomy (625 exactly), which would make it possible to reach Bordeaux from Paris without using an electric charging station. This more powerful engine will be powered by an 87 kWh battery.

You'll have to wait a little longer before imagining yourself behind the wheel of the fifth Scénic of the name. If the SUV was presented at the beginning of September, taking advantage of the Munich Motor Show, its commercial launch is planned for spring 2024.

Renault has lifted the veil on the prices of its new Scénic at the start of 2024. And, this is good news, the entry price of the SUV is just below 40,000 euros, which is barely more expensive than the Mégane E-Tech at entry level (38,000 euros). The comfort autonomy evolution version of the Scénic E-Tech, equipped with the 60 kWh battery, will start from 39,990 euros before deduction of the ecological bonus (up to 7,000 euros). The same model, in the techno finish, a little better equipped, will cost 2,000 euros more (41,990 euros). As for the long-range version, with its larger battery (87 kWh) and its announced 625 kilometers of range, it will be available from 46,990 euros.