New Peugeot 3008: after the leaks, Peugeot reveals new photos

After revealing the interior in early June, Peugeot has unveiled the first body photos of the new 3008, which will be presented on September 12. The images show a fairly radical design change with sharper SUV coupe-style lines. Here is all the information you need to know.

[Updated September 8, 2023 at 2:56 p.m.] The time for the reveal of the new Peugeot 3008 is approaching. And, four days before its official presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 shortly after noon at its historic site in Sochaux, the Lion brand has decided to unveil the first photos of the exterior of its future SUV coupe without camouflage.

It must be said that the first images began to leak this week, both on specialized sites and on social networks. Peugeot undoubtedly wanted to take control of its communication, hence sending four photos of the next e-3008 this Friday, a few days after the presentation of the 100% electric Renault Scénic at the Munich show.

As the photos shared with camouflage this summer suggested, the third generation 3008 presents a new, sharper look, now sporting the lines of a coupe SUV. In early June, Peugeot played the originality card by first unveiling the interior of one of its best-sellers, and in particular its brand new i-cockpit equipped with a large 21-inch curved panoramic screen.

Launched in 2016, the second generation Peugeot 3008 was a hit. With more than a million copies sold, it is, by far, the brand's most profitable model, and its restyled version, released in 2020, has only consolidated its leadership in the very buoyant segment of Compact SUVs. But to stay at the top, the lion brand has been working on the new opus of its 3008 for a long time. Find below all the known information about the new version of France's best-selling SUV!

After the great success of the second generation 3008, expectations surrounding its successor, the Peugeot 3008 III, are inevitably high. The lion brand, under the orders of its chief designer Matthias Hossann, inducted in 2020 after the departure of Gilles Vidal at Renault, was not content with a bland copy and paste on its most “bankable” model. Here are the main new features to know.

Diesel lovers will have to mourn: the new Peugeot 3008 will no longer offer any diesel engine. A fairly logical choice given the current environmental policy, the manufacturer thus reducing its thermal engine to only the petrol unit, the entry-level model of which will be equipped with a 1.2 liter Puretech 3-cylinder 136 hp engine. The SUV will also exist in a plug-in hybrid version with the combination of the thermal engine and an electric motor for which two powers should be available (180 hp and 225 hp). Finally, and this is the big news, the 3rd generation of the Peugeot 3008 will be 100% electric. According to information revealed by the site largus.fr, the e-3008 will be equipped with a 60 kWh or 86 kWh battery with the possibility of reaching 550 kilometers of autonomy with the 218 hp engine.

The 3rd generation of the 3008 will be revealed in September 2023, the 12th to be precise, six months before its arrival in dealerships scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2024, probably in March.

The entry-level price for a petrol Peugeot 3008 is currently listed at 31,050 euros by the manufacturer. You will have to pay more to afford its little brother, the starting price of which is estimated around 35,000 euros. For comparison, the Renault Austral, released last year, sells from 35,000 euros. The plug-in hybrid version will obviously cost a little more. For the future e-3008, which will notably be in direct competition with the Renault Scénic E-Tech presented on September 4, 2023, the price will be around 45,000 euros, which will still allow its future buyers to benefit from government aid currently in force (up to 7,000 euros).