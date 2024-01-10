New government: who will be the 10 to 15 ministers appointed by Attal?

The names of the ministers forming Gabriel Attal's tight government could be revealed this Thursday, January 11, while those of the delegate ministers and secretaries of state would be announced later. Who could stay or go?

Work discussions have continued between Gabriel Attal and Emmanuel since the appointment of the Prime Minister. The time would be for final adjustments this Thursday, January 11 and the announcement of the new government could occur in the afternoon, according to several media sources close to the executive. But we should not expect to know the complete composition of the ministerial team, only full ministers, whose number would be between 10 and 15, could be appointed. Approximately as many delegate ministers and secretaries of state could be made official later.

The objective of the Elysée and Matignon to form a tight government is confirmed and a team made up of 10 to 15 ministers could be unveiled this Thursday. The transfers of power in the main ministries could follow between the end of the day and tomorrow before the Council of Ministers which would be rescheduled for this Friday.

The Prime Minister could therefore have ticked the box for a reduced government. What about the other requirements such as parity and respect for the balance between the forces of the majority, for which the MoDem and Horizons are campaigning? According to the latest rumors of the reshuffle, the new government could be in line with these two objectives or at least come close to them.

Appointed to Matignon, Gabriel Attal leaves vacant his place as Minister of National Education for which he worked for five months. If the Prime Minister said "took the cause of school to Matignon", he will only be able to keep an eye on the ministry which has become one of Emmanuel Macron's reserved areas. To take over, two names come back insistently: that of Stanislas Guérini first, currently in charge of the Civil Service, and that of Aurore Bergé, the Minister of Solidarity and Families.