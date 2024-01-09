New government: which ministers appointed by Gabriel Attal? A tight team?

Appointed Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal must present his government in the coming hours, or even the coming days. But the composition of the ministerial team is not simple and must meet several requirements; changes are inevitable.

The new government should take shape in the coming hours, but the composition of the ministerial team is looking like a headache for the newly appointed Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal. The tenant of Matignon had dinner with Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday evening to begin discussions on this subject and the promise to form a tighter government would have been concluded according to BFMTV. But should we believe it when the ideal of a government reduced to 15 ministers and 15 secretaries of state was already mentioned during the two previous reshuffles without ever being respected?

In addition to reducing the team, the composition of the government must meet other requirements, starting with parity. However, the replacement of Elisabeth Borne by Gabriel Attal already means one less female position and several female ministers are in the hot seat according to persistent rumors. Finally, by promising a renewal, the head of government implied a minimum of changes within the executive and could try to bring in new faces, perhaps for an opening to the right or the arrival of heavyweights , which macronie is sorely lacking. But these possible new entries should not be to the detriment of the balance between the forces of the majority, namely the MoDem and Horizons, already upset by Attal's appointment. All these issues will need to be resolved quickly, as the new government is expected by Friday January 12.

Appointed to Matignon, Gabriel Attal leaves vacant his place as Minister of National Education for which he worked for five months. If the Prime Minister said "took the cause of school to Matignon", he will only be able to keep an eye on the ministry which has become one of Emmanuel Macron's reserved areas. It is also up to the Head of State who will appoint a new minister to manage one of the most important portfolios, as required by the Constitution: the Prime Minister proposes and the President of the Republic disposes.