New government: here are the 14 ministers appointed by Gabriel Attal

The majority of the names and their assignment had already leaked to the media at the end of the day, ultimately leaving few surprises at the time of the officialization of the new members of the government by the secretary general of the Élysée.

Since the resignation of Élisabeth Borne on Monday January 8, followed by the appointment of Gabriel Attal to Matignon on Tuesday 9, hypotheses as to the composition of the new government were rife. Finally, the executive will not have waited that long since the secretary general of the Élysée, Alexis Kohler, was responsible for announcing the names of the ministers and ministers delegates this Thursday, January 11, shortly before 8 p.m. As expected, a tight government was set up. Also note that the reshuffle is being done, this time in two stages, since the secretaries of state have not been announced and will be announced later.

If Gabriel Attal's government gives pride of place to Emmanuel Macron's old guard, notably with the retention in their posts of Bruno Le Maire (Economy), Gérald Darmanin (Interior), Éric Dupond-Moretti (Justice) or even Sébastien Lecornu (Armies), the Macron camp can congratulate itself on a great success with the appointment of Rachida Dati to Culture. On the critical side, this government is criticized for not having many women appointed to head the most important ministries. Some observers also point to a government that leans to the right. Finally, others regret that Health, which is nevertheless one of the subjects that most concern the French, does not have its own ministry and must share the spotlight with Labor, President Emmanuel Macron's hobbyhorse for the second part of his five-year term.

As indicated Thursday January 11, 2024 by Alexis Kohler, after the formalization of the new ministers and delegated ministers of Gabriel Attal's government, the secretaries of state will be announced in a second step. No names have been released at this stage.