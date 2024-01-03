New Dacia Duster: the still low-cost SUV? Its new price finally revealed

DACIA DUSTER. After presenting the new version of its SUV at the end of November, Dacia revealed the prices for its third Duster of the name. The model which has attracted many French people will cost a little more but will remain accessible for less than 20,000 euros.

[Updated January 4 at 10:42 a.m.] A little over a month after revealing the curves of its new Duster, third of the name, Dacia has lifted the veil on the prices of the SUV, still very popular with the French. Highly anticipated, since it is the main force of attraction of the Romanian brand, the prices of the SUV are in accordance with the first information disclosed on the occasion of its presentation at the end of November. Thus, the Duster III will still be available for less than 20,000 euros, but only in the entry-level Essential finish with the dual-fuel gasoline and LPG thermal model (19,690 euros).

You will have to spend more for the mild and full hybrid versions, namely at a minimum of 23,400 and 26,600 euros. This remains cheaper, around 5,000 euros, than slightly more upscale competitors, like the Peugeot 2008 or the Renault Captur for example, but we will have to keep an eye on the prices of electric cars, certainly for now much higher, but still eligible for the ecological bonus unlike hybrid vehicles.

Born in 2010, the Duster, mainly manufactured in the Pitesti factory, in Romania, is a real success for Dacia. Very popular due, in particular, to its very competitive prices, the family SUV from the Renault group brand has sold more than 2.2 million copies worldwide. In 2022, it was the best-selling SUV in Europe, all segments combined. This new opus – with a design that gives it a more robust and adventurous side than the previous version revealed in 2017 – is expected on our roads next spring. We wouldn't be surprised if it remains, with its new look and its still quite attractive prices, at the top of sales.

At Dacia, the Duster was the last model still sold in diesel. This will no longer be the case in 2024, but new engines will equip the SUV. Notably a hybrid version with a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine with a power of 94 horsepower associated with two electric motors – one of 49 horsepower and a high-voltage starter/generator – and an electrified automatic gearbox. Another new thing under the hood, the Duster will for the first time be equipped with a 130 horsepower 3-cylinder 1.2-liter gasoline engine with a 48V mild hybridization system. Other variations with different power levels are expected a little later.

The Duster will also be available in dual-fuel gasoline and LPG, the clean fuel consisting of liquefied petroleum gas, with a 1-liter engine with a power of 105 horsepower. Dacia announces that "by running on LPG, the new Duster ECO-G 100 emits on average 10% less CO2 than an equivalent gasoline engine. It offers up to 1,300 km of autonomy thanks to its two tanks displaying almost 100 liters of cumulative useful capacity: 50 liters of gasoline and 50 liters of LPG (installed under the trunk floor, the latter preserves the loading volume). The transition from one fuel to the other is done easily. quickly and imperceptibly thanks to a switch perfectly integrated into the dashboard."

Unveiled at the end of November, the new Duster will be available to order from March and will arrive on our roads in the spring.

Dacia kept its promise. Its Duster, the now old version of which costs a minimum of 17,990 euros, will still sell below the symbolic bar of 20,000 euros in 2024. But at this price - 19,690 euros exactly - only the SUV in the Essential finish will be available. This entry-level finish only offers dual-fuel gasoline and LPG engines. On the higher finishes, still with the two separate tanks, you will have to pay 21,600 euros for the Expression finish and 23,100 euros for the Journey and Extrême finishes. To get your hands on the 130 horsepower gasoline model (with mild hybridization), the first price (Expression finish) was set at 23,400 euros. You will have to add 1,500 euros for the same 1.2 liter engine in the Journey finishes, a little better equipped with technological options, and Extrême, intended for adventurers looking for adventure.

Note that the Duster is also available with all-wheel drive (4-wheel drive) with this mild hybridization engine. Driving comfort which costs 2,300 euros, which brings the price of the Duster III to 25,700 euros in the Expression finish and 27,200 euros for the Journey and Extrême. Finally, the full hybrid version of the SUV is obviously the most expensive in the catalog. To drive greener, you will have to spend 26,600 euros (Expression) or 28,100 euros (Journey/Extrême) to become the happy owner of the new Duster. As a reminder, there is no longer any bonus for the purchase of hybrid vehicles since the end of 2022.