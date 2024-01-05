New controversy for the Minister of Health after her visit to an anti-abortion foundation

Agnès Firmin Le Bodo sparked the wrath of several left-wing elected officials by going to an institute of the Jérôme Lejeune foundation. The minister accused a “surge of hatred”.

Fifteen days after taking office as head of the Ministry of Health, Agnès Firmin Le Bodo has already made a lot of talk about her. The day after her appointment to replace the resigning Aurélien Rousseau, Médiapart revealed that the interim minister was the subject of a judicial investigation for "conflicts of interest" relating to her former activity as a pharmacist. It is now a trip by Agnès Firmin Le Bodo which irritates the left opposition

Thursday January 4, the minister went to an institute of the Jérôme Lejeune foundation, for a visit on the theme of research against Down syndrome. On her X account, Agnès Firmin Le Bodo praised a “place of passion and energy, where innovation and the development of knowledge around intellectual disabilities are practiced at a remarkable level of excellence."

Immediately, left-wing elected officials took it upon themselves to remind him of the very conservative positions of the Jérôme Lejeune foundation and its founder, a well-known opponent of voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion).

“Macronian progressivism has a strange taste,” communist senator Pierre Ouzoulias joked about IVG and a large number of medical researches.

“There is, with this ministerial visit, a shift in power to flatter reactionary businesses,” added the socialist mayor of Montpellier Michaël Delafosse. “So what is the minister doing with fundamentalist Catholics opposed to the right to dispose of one’s body?” The rebellious deputy Hadrien Clouet in turn protested.

Reactions which forced Agnès Firmin Le Bodo to justify herself: "For your information and in the face of this surge of hatred that is just gratuitous, this visit was part of the labeling" of the institute "as a rare intellectual deficiency skills center ", she tweeted, ensuring that her "positions" on PMA, the inclusion of abortion in the Constitution and the end of life were "known".