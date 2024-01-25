New controversy for Oudéa-Castera, the minister irritates Macronie

While the name of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra came out in a matter of confidential exchanges within the framework of the Noël Le Graët file at the FFF, certain Macronie deputies are losing patience and are rebelling in the face of the controversies surrounding the Minister of National Education and Sports.

Yet another controversy for Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. According to information from Le Monde, the Minister of National Education and Sports secretly met the former director general of the French Football Federation, then in office, on January 9, 2023 in the middle of a general inspection mission to the FFF in the Noël Le Graët affair. A soap opera that is starting to seriously annoy, even in the corridors of the National Assembly. The majority's support for the new Minister of National Education and Sports is rare. Worse, deputies openly attacked her.

The former president of the FFF Noël Le Graët is the target of a preliminary investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office for "sexual and moral harassment" under article 40 of the code of criminal procedure. In this affair, Amélie Oudéa-Castera “in particular had several confidential exchanges with the former general director of the FFF, Florence Hardouin” we can read in Le Monde. Amélie Oudéa-Castera “took it very, very, very seriously”. Without this intervention from the minister, Mr. Le Graët would certainly still be president. It was she who ensured that Article 40 was triggered,” indicates Ms. Hardouin, still in the columns of the daily. However, the minister was not supposed to give instructions to the inspectors of this service.

According to Le Monde, Florence Hardouin did not say everything before the parliamentary commission of inquiry. Amélie Oudéa-Castera “saw once again, unofficially, the DG of the FFF on January 9, 2023, the day before the interrogation of the latter and Mr. Le Graët by the IGESR. A meeting which had place in the apartment of a mutual friend of the two women. A confidential exchange allowing the current Minister of National Education to break the silence concerning the actions of Mr. Le Graët. According to several sources, the secret aim of Ms. Hardouin was to “provoke the downfall of Mr. Le Graët, accused by colleagues of having behaved inappropriately, and thus avoid losing his position,” indicates Le Monde.

This new development should not calm certain members of Macronie, who are quite annoyed by the affairs in which Amélie Oudéa-Castera is involved. This Wednesday, January 24, after a session of Questions to the government, a member of the majority spoke at the microphone of BFMTV after a response from the Minister of National Education to a question on school bullying: “Single-sex classes are a scandal,” he said. “Now she needs to get out!” he concludes.

“Every day, we learn a new trick. I wonder why no one did an inspection of her life before appointing her to this post. It seems that she is a friend of Brigitte (Macron)” is surprised another member of the majority. For his part, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal appears skeptical about his minister's first steps since the reshuffle: "I feel the deputies are rather tired." “Gabriel doesn't say anything, but we see that he is annoyed, it shows” confided a Macronie executive to our colleagues at BFMTV. La Macronie particularly regrets a series of “very clumsy” responses from Amélie Oudéa-Castéra to the controversies to which she is the subject.