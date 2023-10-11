New Citroën C3: soon to be revealed, the first information

NEW CITROËN C3 - While waiting for its presentation scheduled for Tuesday October 17, here is what we already know about the fourth opus of the flagship city car from the herringbone brand.

[Updated October 12, 2023 at 1:26 p.m.] The presentation of the new Citroën C3 is fast approaching since it is on October 17 that the chevron brand will unveil, near Meudon (Hauts-de-Seine), the fourth generation of its city car. The stakes are immense for the manufacturer since the C3 remains its best-selling model in France. Still facing tough competition from the Renault Clio and Peugeot 208, both restyled in 2023, the C3, presented here in its very first electric version, hopes to be able to stand out, in particular thanks to its attractive prices. What new features are expected on the new Citroën C3? Find below everything we already know about the herringbone city car.

To revive its sales, which are in sharp decline, Citroën is counting heavily on the new generation of the C3, its flagship city car, the first of which dates back to 2002. With prices that are certainly very affordable and finally an electric version, the ë-C3, the chevron mark is at the relaunch.

This time it's the right one, the new generation of C3 will be available in 100% electric form. According to information collected by the Largus.fr site, the city car will offer two engine choices exclusively on battery: the first with a power of 42 kWh developing 82 horsepower, the second with 50 kWh and 109 horsepower. In terms of autonomy, these devices should allow the ë-C3 to reach 300 and 400 kilometers respectively in the WLTP cycle. Electricity arrives, but diesel disappears from the catalog. On the other hand, it will still be possible to buy the city car in a gasoline version, with the 1.2 PureTech engine, as well as two mild hybrid engines of 100 and 136 horsepower.

The fourth generation of the flagship city car of the herringbone brand will initially be presented on October 17, 2023, near Meudon in Hauts-de-Seine. Its arrival in dealerships should take place at the end of the first quarter of 2024, probably in March.

While it is obviously still far too early to know the exact price of the new Citroën C3, it is no longer a secret that its electric version will cost less than 25,000 euros, probably around 24,000 euros. And we also know that the city car will still be eligible for the ecological bonus in 2024 since the general manager of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, has already announced that the ë-C3 would be one of the electric cars available at 100 euros/month in the future. social leasing" promised by the government.

However, it was specified that to be able to enter this catalog, the model in question had to benefit from the ecological bonus. In short, with a state bonus of 5,000 euros, as it is currently allocated to all French people (and 7,000 euros for the most modest households) for the purchase of a "green" vehicle, the price of the entry-level ë-C3 will be below 20,000 euros, particularly low given the current market. As for the future thermal C3, its cost should start around 17,000 euros, knowing that the latest restyled version sells today from 16,590 euros.