New Citroën C3: photos, release date, price...All the info

The new Citroën C3 was unveiled this Thursday, October 17 in Meudon, in Hauts-de-Seine. The flagship city car of the herringbone brand changes design and finally goes all-electric, at a fairly affordable entry price.

[Updated October 17, 2023 at 2:42 p.m.] The presentation of the new Citroën C3 took place this Tuesday, October 17 near Meudon (Hauts-de-Seine). The stakes are high for the manufacturer since the C3 remains its best-selling model in France. Still facing tough competition from the Renault Clio and Peugeot 208, both restyled in 2023, the city car from the herringbone brand, presented here in its very first electric version, hopes to be able to stand out, in particular thanks to its attractive prices . What new features are expected on the fourth generation of the C3? Find below everything we already know about Citroën's flagship city car.

To revive its sales, which are in sharp decline, Citroën is relying heavily on the new generation of the C3, its flagship city car, the first of which dates back to 2002. With a very affordable entry price, available for leasing from 99 euros /month, and finally an electric version, the ë-C3, the chevron brand is relaunching.

This time it's the right one, the new generation of C3 is available 100% electric. The green energy city car will be equipped with an 83 kWh engine, or 113 horsepower, and a fully automatic transmission which, according to the manufacturer, “allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 11 seconds, and a maximum speed of 135 km/h.” The battery, with a power of 44 kWh, must offer a range of around 320 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. Another version, more urban, should arrive in 2025 with a smaller autonomy, around 200 kilometers. If the electric arrives, the diesel disappears from the C3 catalog. It should still be possible to get the city car in a gasoline version, as well as in mild hybrid, but the brand will communicate later on these other engines.

The fourth generation of the flagship city car was presented as planned in early autumn 2023. Its arrival in dealerships should take place at the end of the first quarter of 2024, probably in March.

Citroën did not want to prolong the suspense. While manufacturers often take their time before revealing their prices, the chevron brand revealed the price of its new electric city car on the day of its presentation. As announced, its entry price will be less than 25,000 euros, 23,300 precisely in the You finish for France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Portugal. Guaranteed to benefit from the ecological bonus, the new criteria of which will apply from January 1, 2024, the new electric C3 will therefore be able to cost 18,300 euros and even 16,300 euros for households with the lowest incomes. As for the future thermal C3, its cost could start around 17,000 euros, knowing that the latest restyled version sells today from 16,590 euros.