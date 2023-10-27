New button on WhatsApp: this is what the arrow next to your profile photo is for

A small arrow will soon appear next to your profile photo. And it hides a feature long awaited by users.

New on WhatsApp. The messaging service will soon display a new button. This is an arrow that will be displayed next to your photo or avatar on your profile. But what does it mean? Using this arrow, you can switch to another WhatsApp account or add an additional one to your device. This is especially useful if you have a personal WhatsApp account and a business account. Until now, to do this on Dual-SIM phones, you had to use a cloning app.

The WABetaInfo site had already talked about this function in August 2023. At the time, the functionality was spotted in a beta version of chat software. WhatsApp has now officially confirmed its launch. However, you will have to wait a bit before this new feature is available to everyone. WhatsApp says the rollout will happen “in the coming weeks and months.” A first screenshot has been revealed, showing what this little arrow looks like.

To set up a second account, you will need to have a second SIM card and a second phone number or a phone that supports multiple SIMs or eSIMs. The procedure is very simple: open WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name and click "Add account". You can manage privacy and notification settings on each account.

The multiple use of accounts on a single application responds to a growing evolution in user needs. In an increasingly digital world, WhatsApp users often have multiple phone numbers or multiple business and personal identities. Being able to manage these different identities within a single WhatsApp interface makes it easier to transition between contexts without having to juggle multiple devices or constantly log out and back in.

Additionally, this feature would be beneficial for professionals and entrepreneurs who use WhatsApp for both personal and business communications. It would ensure a clear separation of conversations and contacts, thus guaranteeing better organization and avoiding possible misunderstandings or errors.