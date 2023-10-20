New 5 euro coins - how to recognize them and do you have to accept them

The Paris Mint has put 3 new 5 euro coins into circulation this year. Here's what they look like and what to know if you come across one.

In 2023, the Paris Mint put 3 new 5 euro coins into circulation. The first represents a rugby player in full action running with a ball. The second includes the Pena National Palace, a historic Portuguese building located in Sintra near Lisbon. And the third is undoubtedly the most original since it celebrates 100 years of Disney with Mickey. These pieces will not be very widespread since in total there will be 6500: 2000 from rugby, 2000 from the Pena Palace and 2500 from Disney.

“Economic operators” (supermarkets or other establishments) cannot refuse one of these coins if someone tries to pay with them. Indeed, as long as it is authorized in France, no coin or note can be refused. However, the individual consumer is not required to accept it. The Banque de France recommends politely asking for another payment method if you do not wish to accept it.

But it would be a mistake not to accept these pieces. In fact, these new coins, put into circulation in 2023, have a “nominal” value of five euros, which means that they are worth as much as a five-euro note. The number 5 also appears on one side of the coin. But, given their rarity and the fact that they contain half a gram of gold, these coins are actually worth much more. Their price for collectors is close to 90 euros. And there is no doubt that when they become even rarer and older, their price will continue to rise.

It is possible that these coins circulate and although the probability of being given change with one of them is low, it is important to know them. If you receive a five euro coin as payment or change, first make sure it is genuine. Pay particular attention to reliefs and edges. If you receive a payment or change with this new coin, you can use it as long as it is accepted as a means of payment. Its value is identical to that of the five euro note.

You should also know that coins issued for collection purposes, as is the case here, are only authorized in France and are not necessarily accepted abroad. It is therefore rarely possible to pay with it in other eurozone countries, although they display a value in euros. And, of course, these coins are not intended to replace the five euro notes that are no longer circulating. Being a collector's item, the new five euro coin will coexist with the banknote.