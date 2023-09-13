Never buy it - this baby accessory sold in all specialist stores is actually very dangerous

You have prepared the list of essentials for your baby. Be careful, some seemingly harmless objects can turn out to be very dangerous.

Creating a soft, secure and comfortable environment is one of the priorities of young parents but also of loved ones likely to welcome a newborn for a weekend and vacation. It is then normal to turn to specialized stores to equip yourself. And yet, among the products sold, some “essentials” are dangerous, even fatal for babies. Childcare stores are full of products designed to be practical, but among them, one stands out for its reassuring appearance and its promise of well-being: baby bumpers.

These soft and colorful cushions seem to be the perfect ally to guarantee peaceful nights and a cozy space for our little ones. But it is above all a decorative object, useless, and very dangerous. Behind this friendly facade lie disturbing realities and potential dangers that every parent should know about to keep their baby safe.

Why can these crib bumpers pose an unsuspected threat to the safety of your little ones? For a very long time, the crib bumper was considered essential to prevent babies from hitting their heads, getting their arms or legs caught between the bars or dropping their pacifier. Although it seems reassuring for parents, this object divides today and health professionals warn of the dangers and advise against their use.

In France, the Institut de Veille Sanitaire (inVS) has already carried out an investigation. It revealed that the bed bumper had been implicated in 19 infant deaths. Also abroad, the “Journal of Pediatrics” published a study reporting 146 accidents following the suffocation or strangulation of babies with bed bumpers. However, bed bumpers are still on sale and present on the web and in specialized stores. As you will have understood, putting a pretty cot bumper in your baby's cot is not without risk. To be secure, the baby's bed should only have the essentials, i.e. the mattress, a fitted sheet, a sleeping bag and possibly a pacifier. No pillow, no duvet, no comforter, and especially no bed bumper.