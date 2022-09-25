Netflix: the films and series releases not to be missed

NETFLIX. Blonde, Athena... What movies and series to watch on Netflix from Friday, September 23, 2022? The release schedule of the streaming platform.

[Updated September 23, 2022 9:00 AM] The end of September is going to be busy on Netflix. This Friday, September 23, subscribers to the streaming platform can discover the film Athena by Romain Gavras, recounting the tensions in a suburb between the inhabitants and the police. The streaming platform also offers the titles "Lou", "The girls of the last row" and "A jazzman's blues".

In the following days, you should not miss Seduction high tension (Brazil), but especially Blonde, fake biopic on Marilyn Monroe worn by Ana de Armas, Wednesday September 28, 2022. Note also that Tudum, a global event for fans during which several announcements about the platform's flagship programs are made, takes place this Friday, September 24 live on the platform's official youtube. Below, discover the movies and series not to be missed right now on Netflix, as well as the complete schedule of new releases on the streaming platform for the month of September.

Netflix is ​​full of many films on its streaming platform, whether it's cinema classics or original productions. In this second category, there are several films hailed at award ceremonies (Cannes Film Festival, Oscars, etc.). Must-see Netflix films include Marriage Story (with Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson), The Hand of God, The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch (Oscar for Best Direction), David Fincher's Mank, Mudbound, animation Klaus, The Sea Monster or The Mitchells against the Machines, Roma by Alfonso Cuaron, The Two Popes, or The Chicago Seven. Above is a non-exhaustive selection of the best Netflix original movies to watch on the streaming platform.

Many original series are to be discovered on Netflix. Among the most popular are La Casa de Papel, Lupin, Stranger Things, The Bridgerton Chronicle and Squid Game. Others have been praised by specialized critics, such as The Crown, Sex Education, The Haunting of Hill House or Le Jeu de la Dame. Above, find a selection of the best series to watch on Netflix, whether original productions or television classics to be found on the platform.