Netflix: movies and series to watch in September 2022

Netflix is ​​full of new releases in September 2022. What movies and series are joining the streaming platform's catalog this month? The outing guide.

[Updated August 26, 2022 at 10:41 am] Netflix is ​​full of new things for the start of the school year. The program that will make the event on the streaming platform in September 2022 is undoubtedly Blonde. This film, carried by Ana de Armas, proposes to discover the life of Marilyn Monroe through a fake biopic. It will be released on Netflix on September 28, 2022. Also in the news on the streaming platform this month, Athena, a punchy film by Romain Gavras, will not be missed when it is released on September 23, 2022.

Several successful series are also released in September on Netflix. Subscribers will be able to discover Season 2 of Destiny: The Winx Saga (September 16) or Season 5 of Dynasty. Riverdale and Stranger Things fans will also recognize Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes as they star in the platform's new movie, If You Revenge Me..., on September 16, 2022. Check out the movies and shows not to watch below. missing right now on Netflix, as well as the full schedule of new releases from the streaming platform for the month of August.

Netflix is ​​full of many films on its streaming platform, whether it's cinema classics or original productions. In this second category, there are several films hailed at award ceremonies (Cannes Film Festival, Oscars, etc.). Must-see Netflix films include Marriage Story (with Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson), The Hand of God, The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch (Oscar for Best Direction), David Fincher's Mank, Mudbound, animation Klaus, The Sea Monster or The Mitchells against the Machines, Roma by Alfonso Cuaron, The Two Popes, or The Chicago Seven. Above is a non-exhaustive selection of the best Netflix original movies to watch on the streaming platform.

Many original series are to be discovered on Netflix. Among the most popular are La Casa de Papel, Lupin, Stranger Things, The Bridgerton Chronicle and Squid Game. Others have been praised by specialized critics, such as The Crown, Sex Education, The Haunting of Hill House or Le Jeu de la Dame. Above, find a selection of the best series to watch on Netflix, whether original productions or television classics to be found on the platform.