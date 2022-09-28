Netflix: movies and series to watch in October 2022

NETFLIX. We summarize the calendar of the next releases of the streaming platform that you should not miss in October.

[Updated September 28, 2022 2:14 PM] Netflix is ​​getting in tune with the month of October with its releases. On the program: several programs flirting with thriller and horror for Halloween. The most anticipated series of the month is certainly The Midnight Club, by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, Midnight Sermons...), in which sick teenagers tell each other ghost stories... The ten episodes are expected for October 7th. It will also be possible to discover Mr. Harrigan's Telephone (based on a short story by Stephen King) on ​​October 5, or the Ryan Murphy film The Watcher.

Among the big Netflix productions expected in October 2022 is also The School for Good and Evil with its five-star cast (Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron), on October 19. On the same date, the mini-series Notre-Dame, la part du feu, comes out, which looks back on the fire of the Parisian cathedral. The movie Murders without a Prescription starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne will also be seen on October 26. Below, discover the films and series not to be missed right now on Netflix, as well as the complete calendar of new releases on the streaming platform for the month of October. We also summarize below the best films and the best series to see on Netflix.

Netflix stands out from other streaming platforms with its growing number of original series that have become essential for many. Among the most popular are Stranger Things, Lupin, The Bridgerton Chronicle or Squid Game. Several of them also receive critical acclaim, such as The Crown, Sex Education or The Haunting of Hill House. Below, find a non-exhaustive selection of the best Netflix series.

Netflix is ​​full of films on its streaming platform, whether it's cinema classics or original productions. In this second category, there is something for everyone. Several have been cited at the Oscars or the Venice Film Festival, such as Marriage Story (with Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson), The Power of the Dog (western by Jane Campion, Oscar for best director), Mank by David Fincher, Roma by Alfonso Cuaron, Blonde or even The Chicago Seven.

If you prefer animated movies, consider Klaus, The Sea Monster or The Mitchells vs. the Machines instead. Netflix also offers many entertaining and popular films, such as the comedy Don't look up, the musical Tick, tick...BOOM, the sci-fi movie Adam through time, the mystery movie Enola Holmes or the action movie The Gray Man.