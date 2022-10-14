Netflix launches subscription with ads, which changes

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION. Netflix is ​​offering a new subscription plan with advertisements from November 2022. Price, date, we explain everything to you.

[Updated October 14, 2022 at 9:12 a.m.] A new subscription plan is coming to Netflix soon. The streaming platform has announced the launch of its Essential offer with advertising. For 5.99 euros per month, it is possible to have access to the entire catalog, with a few exceptions related to rights issues. This new subscription can be taken out from November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

But what will this new subscription change? Video quality initially, but above all an average of 4 to 5 minutes of advertisements per hour, before the programs therefore, but also during viewing. Note also that existing subscriptions do not change and do not include any advertisements. With this subscription, it is also not possible to download programs offline.

If a monthly subscription to Netflix is ​​taken out, it can even be canceled at any time and at no additional cost. The streaming platform offers three different subscriptions when you want to register on the site. It is not possible to benefit from the content of the platform for free. But between the three subscription options, which one to choose? Here are the different options available to you:

Regardless of the monthly package chosen, films and series can be viewed unlimited, the subscription can be canceled at any time, and it is possible to connect to the streaming platform on your computer, TV, smartphone or Tablet. Note that in France, the last price increase dates from August 19, 2021, before it was made official by the platform in October. Find below the summary of the different prices and offers of subscriptions offered by Netflix:

This is an announcement that will not reassure the many Netflix subscribers. The streaming platform announced on March 16, 2022 that it was embarking on a new experiment: charging more for subscribers who share their accounts with people who don't live in their household. For the time being, France is not affected by this measure.

This experiment will begin in the coming weeks, in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. In these countries, it will be possible to add "sub-accounts" for $2 or $3. Netflix's director of product innovation, Chengyi Long, explained in a blog post that "we want to ensure that each new option is flexible and useful for our subscribers, whose subscription helps finance films and series from quality." For several months, the streaming platform has been losing ground, registering 221.8 million subscribers, a figure below its objectives. According to AFP, Netflix would register "only" 2.5 million new subscribers by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

For several years, Netflix offered in France to benefit from a month of free trial to become familiar with the platform and validate its subscription. Since February 2020, it is no longer possible to benefit from 30 days of free trials: the subscription is paid for from the first month of use. However, it is always possible to cancel your subscription at any time. To date, there is no possibility to test Netflix for free legally.

After the price increase, Netflix will soon test the arrival of advertisements to compensate for the loss of subscribers. In any case, this was announced by the co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, during a trip to Cannes Lion. In exchange for advertisements, the subscription should be cheaper for users, but the precise price has not yet been mentioned. We also do not know when this new offer will be offered on the streaming platform, but the American media are talking about a launch for early 2023.

This is the new extension that everyone is raving about on the internet right now: Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension that allows its users to share a Netflix viewing session with their friends and family. The idea is simple: everyone watches the same episode of the same series remotely in strict synchronization and everyone can even participate in a heated discussion via an instant chat. In this period of confinement that the French are experiencing, Netflix subscribers have found a way to alleviate the isolation a little by heading to this extension which literally allows “Netflix and chill” but from a distance.

All you have to do is head to the Netflix Party site and click on “Install Netflix Party”. You will then be redirected to the Google Chrome Web Store, then click on the "Add to Chrome" button. A window appears in the browser asking you to confirm the addition to Google Chrome, click on "Add to Chrome". As a reminder, the extension is only available for users of the Google Chrome browser. It is therefore not possible to enjoy it with Safari, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer.

Once the Netflix Party extension is installed, all you have to do is go to the Netflix site, choose the series episode or the movie you want to share with your friends or family and start watching the video. . Once the video is launched, click on the red "NP" icon at the top right of your Google Chrome browser. The extension then asks you if you want to be in sole control of the viewing (check "Only I have control" if you don't want to share control with others). All you have to do is click on "Start the party". Netflix Party then gives you a link to share with those you want to watch your movie or episode with. Note that each of you must have installed Netflix Party on Google Chrome beforehand and each of you must be a Netflix subscriber to enjoy synced viewing via Netflix Party.