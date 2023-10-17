NBA: when and how to follow Wembanyama's first game?

In a few days, the NBA will resume its rights for a very rich season and particularly followed by the Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

Only a few more days of patience before Victor Wembanyama's big debut on the NBA floor (on the night of October 25 on beIN Sports against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks). Present during the pre-season matches with San Antonio, the Frenchman proved that he had excellent physical condition and that he was ready to launch his career in the American league. With a few extra kilos of muscle, "Wemby" has already proven his professionalism and his commitment to meeting the many expectations around him. But be careful, even if the Frenchman is the most anticipated player since the draft of a certain LeBron James, he is only 19 years old and has a lot to learn. “I will approach the NBA next season with a lot of humility because I know that it is another dimension. I am preparing myself technically and psychologically, in particular by watching the matches and my future opponents,” confided the Frenchman. at Forbes a few months ago.

If he already hopes to reach the playoffs, he will also have to count on a collective to shine. The collective is certainly the key to success to be crowned in 2024 in a special year due to the Paris Olympics next August. In this little game, the Denver Nuggets once again seem well armed with Nikola Jokic who will once again play the leading roles. We will also have to carefully follow the performances of the Milwaukee Bucks who recorded a surprise reinforcement with Damian Lillard, transferred from the Portland Blazers to join Antetokoumpo, but also the Lakers of LeBron James who may be living his last season.

October 24, 2023 will officially kick off the NBA regular season which will end on April 14, 2024. The All-Star Game will take place on the weekend of February 16-18.

Each NBA franchise plays 82 games in the regular season. At the end of this regular season, the top eight franchises in each conference are ranked 1 to 8. 1st faces 8th, 2nd faces 7th,... Winners of the first round advance to the conference semifinals , the winners of the second round advance to the conference finals. The champions of each conference face each other in the NBA Finals. The series are played in the best of 7 games which are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, since the 2013-2014 season.

Since the 2020-2021 season, the play-in has appeared in the NBA in which the teams ranked 7th to 10th play a mini tournament. The 7th and 8th of each conference face each other in a match, where the winner is qualified in 7th position in the playoffs. The loser faces the winner of the matchup between the 9th and 10th in each conference, where the winner of the match qualifies for the playoffs in 8th place.

In the NBA, there are 30 franchises divided into two conferences:

Prestigious NBA event, the best players come together for a weekend. Several events are organized such as the three-point contest, the dunk contest, the "skills challenge" and at the end, a gala match between the superstars of the American basketball league.

Holder of NBA TV rights, BeInSport broadcasts a match every NBA night. The “NBA Extra” show broadcast from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday analyzes NBA news.

To follow the NBA on a smartphone, tablet or computer, you will need to subscribe to the NBA application.

Nikola Jokic could almost have achieved the hat-trick, but the NBA preferred to award the title on May 3, 2023 to Joël Embid. The Sixers pivot was rewarded for his magnificent regular season. This is the third year in a row that the distinction has been awarded to a pivot.

Founded in 1946, discover the NBA's track record since 2000: