NBA: Wembanyama scores 30 points against the Lakers, an 18th consecutive defeat in pictures

The Spurs continue their black streak by losing on their floor against the Lakers, despite a superb performance from Victor Wembanyama.

Facing the Lakers, although deprived of LeBron James who suffered a calf injury, the Spurs suffered an eighteenth defeat in a row (119-122). On their floor, the San Antonio players were ruled by Anthony Davis, author of 37 points and 10 rebounds. Up to 20 points behind, the Spurs were able to count on their strong man, Victor Wembanyama, to restart the game in the last act. Aligned as a pivot, the Frenchman carried his team and delivered a successful performance despite a frustrating outcome.

Author of 30 points but also 13 rebounds and 6 blocks, in shooting success, "Wemby" brought his team to within four points of the Lakers one minute from the end, thanks to two 3-point shots in a row. But he then missed two equalizing balls, first on a free throw then on a final opportunity in the paint. He confided after the meeting: "There are always moments when one of us loses his lucidity, or he makes a mistake because he wants to try something. My only explanation is our youth and our lack of 'experience." The Spurs and the Lakers meet again, on the same floor, during the night from Friday to Saturday. With this time, perhaps, the “King” LeBron James facing the prodigy Wembanyama.

