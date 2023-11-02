NBA: Wembanyama's demonstration, which gives victory to the Spurs!

The French prodigy achieved his first extraordinary performance in the NBA, to lead his team to a prestigious success against the Phoenix Suns.

Victor Wembanyama delivered, last night, the first high-level performance of his young NBA career, for his fifth game in the league. Two days after their snatched victory in Phoenix (114-115), where he had already delivered a good performance, the Spurs this time won more on the floor of the Suns (121-132), thanks in particular to 38 points and 10 rebounds. French. After a superb first half, with already 20 points for a dominating “Wemby”, San Antonio saw Phoenix come back to one point at the end of the match.

But the prodigy set things straight, sealing the fate of the match by scoring eight points in a row, with an impressive dunk and a three-point shot illustrating his extraordinary versatility. “Someone had to take charge,” the Frenchman mischievously explained after the meeting. The San Antonio Spurs sign their third success in five games, and Wembanyama's positive influence is already being felt on the results of a team which finished at the bottom of its conference last year.

In the other matches of the evening, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors (114-99), thanks to the double-double of Joël Embiid (28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists). Paolo Banchero gave Orlando the victory against the Utah Jazz in the final seconds (113-115), bringing his total to 30 points in the entire match.

October 24, 2023 will officially kick off the NBA regular season which will end on April 14, 2024. The All-Star Game will take place on the weekend of February 16-18.

Each NBA franchise plays 82 games in the regular season. At the end of this regular season, the top eight franchises in each conference are ranked 1 to 8. 1st faces 8th, 2nd faces 7th,... Winners of the first round advance to the conference semifinals , the winners of the second round advance to the conference finals. The champions of each conference face each other in the NBA Finals. The series are played in the best of 7 games which are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, since the 2013-2014 season.

Since the 2020-2021 season, the play-in has appeared in the NBA in which the teams ranked 7th to 10th play a mini tournament. The 7th and 8th of each conference face each other in a match, where the winner is qualified in 7th position in the playoffs. The loser faces the winner of the matchup between the 9th and 10th in each conference, where the winner of the match qualifies for the playoffs in 8th place.

In the NBA, there are 30 franchises divided into two conferences:

Prestigious NBA event, the best players come together for a weekend. Several events are organized such as the three-point contest, the dunk contest, the "skills challenge" and at the end, a gala match between the superstars of the American basketball league.

Holder of NBA TV rights, BeInSport broadcasts a match every NBA night. The “NBA Extra” show broadcast from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday analyzes NBA news.

To follow the NBA on a smartphone, tablet or computer, you will need to subscribe to the NBA application.

Nikola Jokic could almost have achieved the hat-trick, but the NBA preferred to award the title on May 3, 2023 to Joël Embid. The Sixers pivot was rewarded for his magnificent regular season. This is the third year in a row that the distinction has been awarded to a pivot.

