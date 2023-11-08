NBA: Wembanyama off topic for another Spurs defeat against the Knicks, images

The matches follow one another and are similar for Victor Wembanyama who once again showed great clumsiness in shooting.

The expectation around him forces observers to be critical of Victor Wembanyama. And since his record performance against Kevin Durant's Suns (38 points), "Wemby" has missed out on his meetings a little. If he cannot raise the level of the franchise on his own because the Spurs collective clearly leaves something to be desired, the Frenchman once again missed out on his match against the New York Knicks on the night of Wednesday in THURSDAY. If his stat sheet is not distressing for a rookie at the end of the match, 14 points (9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block), his shooting skills were catastrophic. With only one successful basket in three quarters and no three-point baskets in the entire game, the former Mets player is in trouble, but is defended by Greg Popovich. "You have a 19-year-old rookie who's just learning the NBA. Of course, it's a learning experience."

October 24, 2023 will officially kick off the NBA regular season which will end on April 14, 2024. The All-Star Game will take place on the weekend of February 16-18.

Each NBA franchise plays 82 games in the regular season. At the end of this regular season, the top eight franchises in each conference are ranked 1 to 8. 1st faces 8th, 2nd faces 7th,... Winners of the first round advance to the conference semifinals , the winners of the second round advance to the conference finals. The champions of each conference face each other in the NBA Finals. The series are played in the best of 7 games which are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, since the 2013-2014 season.

Since the 2020-2021 season, the play-in has appeared in the NBA in which the teams ranked 7th to 10th play a mini tournament. The 7th and 8th of each conference face each other in a match, where the winner is qualified in 7th position in the playoffs. The loser faces the winner of the matchup between the 9th and 10th in each conference, where the winner of the match qualifies for the playoffs in 8th place.

In the NBA, there are 30 franchises divided into two conferences:

Prestigious NBA event, the best players come together for a weekend. Several events are organized such as the three-point contest, the dunk contest, the "skills challenge" and at the end, a gala match between the superstars of the American basketball league.

Holder of NBA TV rights, BeInSport broadcasts a match every NBA night. The “NBA Extra” show broadcast from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday analyzes NBA news.

To follow the NBA on a smartphone, tablet or computer, you will need to subscribe to the NBA application.

Nikola Jokic could almost have achieved the hat-trick, but the NBA preferred to award the title on May 3, 2023 to Joël Embid. The Sixers pivot was rewarded for his magnificent regular season. This is the third year in a row that the distinction has been awarded to a pivot.

Founded in 1946, discover the NBA's track record since 2000: