NBA: the complete program for Martin Luther King Day

Special day for the NBA with MLK Day and its many posters on the program.

Attention NBA fans, Martin Luther King is on the program for the evening! Traditionally, the American League pays tribute to this man so important in the history of the United States. Historically, Martin Luther King Day is a public holiday in the United States marking the anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. It is celebrated each year on the third Monday of January, around January 15 , date of the pastor's birthday.

Always committed since its creation to the fight against racism and more broadly discrimination, this day is eagerly awaited by players. The match program, all live on beIN Sports channels: