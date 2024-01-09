NBA Paris Game 2024: places still available!

A few hours before the NBA Paris Game 2024, places are still available to watch the clash between the Cavs and the Nets.

The poster for the NBA Paris Game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers is approaching. This is the third edition of the event, after that of 2020 which saw the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116 to 103, and that of 2022 where the Chicago Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons by a score of 126- 108. The Nets present a renewed but young team with an attractive Spencer Dinwiddie - Ben Simmons duo. The Cleveland Cavs, for their part, made the playoffs again last year and are led by Donovan Mitchell.

The ticket office, on the official NBA website, opened on November 9, 2023 at 12 p.m., but the tickets have not been completely sold since there are still places left at the Accor Arena in Bercy, even if you have to pay. 355 euros minimum to attend the match in category 6, and up to 735 euros in category 2. If you have the opportunity to go, it's here.

The NBA Paris Game will take place on Thursday January 11, 2024.

The NBA Paris Game will once again be hosted by the Accor Arena in Paris-Bercy.

The meeting will, for the second year in a row, be broadcast unencrypted on Canal. It will also be broadcast on BeIN Sports, which has the rights to the entire NBA season.