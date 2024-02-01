NBA: no Wembanyama or Gobert at the All Star Game, the players selected

The All Star Game selection is now complete and this edition will be without the French.

Let's be honest, seeing Victor Wembanyama at the All Star Game for his first season might have been a little strange. If his individual performances are quite remarkable and he has just been voted best rookie of the month, the Frenchman is paying for the catastrophic results of his franchise, last in the Western Conference. To console himself, “Wemby” will still be present in this crazy weekend on February 19 with the Rising Stars Challenges with his compatriot Bilal Coulibaly.

On the other hand, the big disappointment is for Rudy Gobert. The Frenchman is perhaps in the best season of his career with a permanent impact on his Minnesota Wolves franchise, first in the Western Conference. In the running to perhaps once again become the best defender in the League, the Frenchman was not selected among the starters or by the replacements selected by the coaches.

Titulaires : Doncic (Dallas), Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), James (cap., LA Lakers), Durant (Phoenix), Jokic (Denver).Remplaçants : Curry (Golden State), Edwards (Minnesota), Booker (Phoenix), Leonard (LA Clippers), George (LA Clippers), Davis (LA Lakers), Towns (Minnesota).

Starters: Haliburton (Indiana), Lillard (Milwaukee), Tatum (Boston), Antetokounmpo (cap., Milwaukee), Embiid (Philadelphia). Boston, Banchero (Orlando), Adebayo (Miami), Randle (New York).

October 24, 2023 will officially kick off the NBA regular season which will end on April 14, 2024. The All-Star Game will take place on the weekend of February 16-18.

Each NBA franchise plays 82 games in the regular season. At the end of this regular season, the top eight franchises in each conference are ranked 1 to 8. 1st faces 8th, 2nd faces 7th,... Winners of the first round advance to the conference semifinals , the winners of the second round advance to the conference finals. The champions of each conference face each other in the NBA Finals. The series are played in the best of 7 games which are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, since the 2013-2014 season.

Since the 2020-2021 season, the play-in has appeared in the NBA in which the teams ranked 7th to 10th play a mini tournament. The 7th and 8th of each conference face each other in a match, where the winner is qualified in 7th position in the playoffs. The loser faces the winner of the matchup between the 9th and 10th in each conference, where the winner of the match qualifies for the playoffs in 8th place.

In the NBA, there are 30 franchises divided into two conferences:

Prestigious NBA event, the best players come together for a weekend. Several events are organized such as the three-point contest, the dunk contest, the "skills challenge" and at the end, a gala match between the superstars of the American basketball league.

Holder of NBA TV rights, BeInSport broadcasts a match every NBA night. The “NBA Extra” show broadcast from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday analyzes NBA news.

To follow the NBA on a smartphone, tablet or computer, you will need to subscribe to the NBA application.

Nikola Jokic could almost have achieved the hat-trick, but the NBA preferred to award the title on May 3, 2023 to Joël Embid. The Sixers pivot was rewarded for his magnificent regular season. This is the third year in a row that the distinction has been awarded to a pivot.

Founded in 1946, discover the NBA's track record since 2000: