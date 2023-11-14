NBA: Gobert strangled, the Spurs and Wembanyama humiliated... Images

Spectacular night in the NBA with a bad move by Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert.

What was going through Draymond Green's mind? The Golden State player strangled Rudy Gobert during the match between the Warriors and the Wolves on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in France. As the Frenchman tried to separate a scuffle between Thompson and McDaniels in the first seconds of the match, the strong winger violently squeezed the pivot by the throat in impressive images. The player was expelled just like the first two protagonists. Often suspended for violent acts, Draymond Green, 4 times NBA champion, risks a very heavy sanction.

For Victor Wembanyama, annoyance is starting to be felt. Once again humiliated with his Spurs franchise against the Oklahoma Thunder, “Wemby” was once again very clumsy (4-11 shooting) while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again showed all his talent (28 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists). With 8 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists in 28 minutes, “Wemby” achieved his worst total.

October 24, 2023 will officially kick off the NBA regular season which will end on April 14, 2024. The All-Star Game will take place on the weekend of February 16-18.

Each NBA franchise plays 82 games in the regular season. At the end of this regular season, the top eight franchises in each conference are ranked 1 to 8. 1st faces 8th, 2nd faces 7th,... Winners of the first round advance to the conference semifinals , the winners of the second round advance to the conference finals. The champions of each conference face each other in the NBA Finals. The series are played in the best of 7 games which are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, since the 2013-2014 season.

Since the 2020-2021 season, the play-in has appeared in the NBA in which the teams ranked 7th to 10th play a mini tournament. The 7th and 8th of each conference face each other in a match, where the winner is qualified in 7th position in the playoffs. The loser faces the winner of the matchup between the 9th and 10th in each conference, where the winner of the match qualifies for the playoffs in 8th place.

In the NBA, there are 30 franchises divided into two conferences:

Prestigious NBA event, the best players come together for a weekend. Several events are organized such as the three-point contest, the dunk contest, the "skills challenge" and at the end, a gala match between the superstars of the American basketball league.

Holder of NBA TV rights, BeInSport broadcasts a match every NBA night. The “NBA Extra” show broadcast from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday analyzes NBA news.

To follow the NBA on a smartphone, tablet or computer, you will need to subscribe to the NBA application.

Nikola Jokic could almost have achieved the hat-trick, but the NBA preferred to award the title on May 3, 2023 to Joël Embid. The Sixers pivot was rewarded for his magnificent regular season. This is the third year in a row that the distinction has been awarded to a pivot.

Founded in 1946, discover the NBA's track record since 2000: