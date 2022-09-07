NBA 2K23: release date and time, notes, pre-orders... We tell you everything

2K Games offers us a new annual release of its most famous sports simulation license with the arrival of NBA 2K23. A cross-gen edition that honors THE GOAT, Michael Jordan himself.

[Updated September 7, 2022 at 4:04 p.m.] The biggest sports licenses are meeting for releases in September! Just ahead of FIFA 23, 2K Games steps into the action with NBA 2K23, the next iteration of the most popular basketball game. A release that is expected on PC, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, old-gen and next-gen combined. The topic of the moment: the notes of the players, which would have leaked, and which place certain big stars on the hot seat. All the information on 2K23, a little further down in this article.

We start with a small bomb dropped on Twitter very recently, the note from Russell Westbrook. The Lakers point guard has been hit hard by the rating gods as he sees his rating set at 78 for the 2023 season. the man with the triple doubles. But that's not all, it is also the notes of the reigning NBA champions that are surprising. We are of course talking about Golden State, which stands out with a rather "weak" team compared to Stephen Curry's score (96). We'll let you judge for yourself, but maybe Andrew Wiggins deserved a little over 84.

The G.O.A.T is back. The NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition will honor the biggest star in basketball history, a tribute to the essential number 23, legend of the Chicago Bulls. While gameplay footage is sparse in this one-minute sequence, it's not lacking in showmanship and manages to tickle the excitement of game fans despite the quality of previous NBA 2K iterations. Indeed, the memory of a glorious NBA 2K11 floats in the memory, the last game from 2K Games to have honored the legendary back of the Chicago Bulls. Moreover, the 10 Jordan challenges should be back in this edition since 2K Games has been announced to have updated and modernized them for the occasion. If pre-orders for the game start on July 7, we will have to wait a little longer to find out more about its content.

Minimal 2K-side communication on NBA 2K23 in-game content. You might as well not expect major technological revolutions, the game remaining cross-gen by releasing both on Xbox One and PS4 as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series. Beyond that, 2K23 will once again feature Michael Jordan Challenges. These ten missions introduced in NBA 2K11 invite you to relive the most important moments of the career of the six-time NBA champion. We find there his famous playoff match against the Celtics in 1986, the NBA Finals in 1991 or his 69 points against the Cavaliers in 1990. As much experience as it will be possible to relive directly in 2K23.

Also note that the game will have the MyCAREER mode, which will allow you to create and develop your own player. Beyond the field, all aspects of the life of a high-level athlete are covered in this game mode. Different personalities from the NBA sphere are present in the MyCAREER mode, which will offer you different cutscenes, dialogues and options for make you feel in your player's Jordans. A fairly popular mode for a few years and which could well be the key point of 2K23.

If you want to buy 2K23 before its release, know that you will benefit from the various pre-order bonuses attached to the game:

2K23 is already available for pre-order, and this next game from 2K Games arrives on September 9, directly on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A release that fans are eagerly awaiting, not unhappy to be able to throw themselves into the best moments of Michael Jordan's career, and to develop their story with the MyCAREER mode. A release that many fans are waiting for, after several rather soft years on the NBA 2K release side.