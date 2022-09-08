NBA 2K23: Player Ratings, Release Date and Time... All the Info

NBA 2K23 is coming in a few days and already court fever is gripping basketball fans. A 2023 edition dedicated to Michael Jordan who will seek to make an impression while remaining cross-gen.

[Updated September 8, 2022 09:00 AM] King of basketball simulations, NBA 2K brings us a new annual iteration this weekend. NBA 2K23 is coming to our living rooms and offices to invite us to discover a new high-intensity NBA season. We will find there the traditional MyCAREER mode, more addictive than ever, a beautiful piece of WNBA and above all a whole series of challenges dedicated to Michael Jordan, the famous number 23 of the Chicago Bulls. An exit which will try to restore the image of a license in great loss of speed for a few years. Anyway, if you want to know all the information about NBA 2K23, you've come to the right place.

We start with a small bomb dropped on Twitter very recently, the note from Russell Westbrook. The Lakers point guard has been hit hard by the rating gods as he sees his rating set at 78 for the 2023 season. the man with the triple doubles. But that's not all, it is also the notes of the reigning NBA champions that are surprising. We are of course talking about Golden State, which stands out with a rather "weak" team compared to Stephen Curry's score (96). We'll let you judge for yourself, but maybe Andrew Wiggins deserved a little over 84.

The G.O.A.T is back. The NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition will honor the biggest star in basketball history, a tribute to the essential number 23, legend of the Chicago Bulls. While gameplay footage is sparse in this one-minute sequence, it's not lacking in showmanship and manages to tickle the excitement of game fans despite the quality of previous NBA 2K iterations. Indeed, the memory of a glorious NBA 2K11 floats in the memory, the last game from 2K Games to have honored the legendary back of the Chicago Bulls. Moreover, the 10 Jordan challenges should be back in this edition since 2K Games has been announced to have updated and modernized them for the occasion. If pre-orders for the game start on July 7, we will have to wait a little longer to find out more about its content.

Minimal 2K-side communication on NBA 2K23 in-game content. You might as well not expect major technological revolutions, the game remaining cross-gen by releasing both on Xbox One and PS4 as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series. Beyond that, 2K23 will once again feature Michael Jordan Challenges. These ten missions introduced in NBA 2K11 invite you to relive the most important moments of the career of the six-time NBA champion. We find there his famous playoff match against the Celtics in 1986, the NBA Finals in 1991 or his 69 points against the Cavaliers in 1990. As much experience as it will be possible to relive directly in 2K23.

Also note that the game will have the MyCAREER mode, which will allow you to create and develop your own player. Beyond the field, all aspects of the life of a high-level athlete are covered in this game mode. Different personalities from the NBA sphere are present in the MyCAREER mode, which will offer you different cutscenes, dialogues and options for make you feel in your player's Jordans. A fairly popular mode for a few years and which could well be the key point of 2K23.

If you want to buy 2K23 before its release, know that you will benefit from the various pre-order bonuses attached to the game:

2K23 is already available for pre-order, and this next game from 2K Games arrives on September 9, directly on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A release that fans are eagerly awaiting, not unhappy to be able to throw themselves into the best moments of Michael Jordan's career, and to develop their story with the MyCAREER mode. A release that many fans are waiting for, after several rather soft years on the NBA 2K release side.