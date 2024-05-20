Navigo Pass arrives on iPhone and Apple Watch

After years of discussions, the Navigo Pass on Apple is finally available. The opportunity to leave the famous card aside to make room for your connected devices.

Looking for your transport card in your wallet or pocket quickly became embarrassing. Rest assured, it is now possible to opt for a much faster method. Yes, you are not dreaming, the Navigo Pass has just landed on your Apple connected devices on this day marked by the strikes. You will be able to move around Paris and during the Olympics more easily.

The Transilien network confirmed in April 2024, through AFP, the arrival of this alternative. Initially scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, it came into force today, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. More concretely, what does this mean? For iPhone owners, you no longer need to take out the card. All you need to do is bring your device to validate the metro and RER gates. Another advantage is that the Navigo Pass works with the Apple Watch. Be careful though, you cannot use the smartphone and the connected watch at the same time. But after adding or creating a transport ticket, you can if you wish transfer the data from one device to another.

To benefit from these services, simply go directly to the Apple Wallet application. Beforehand, the application must have been updated via your iPhone under IOS 17.5 and you must also download the Île-de-France Mobilités service. To add a card, it's very simple: once the application is open, you must press the button at the top of your screen and select "transport card". You then just need to choose the title from a complete list that will be offered to you. Once this task is completed, you will be able to make the purchase directly from Apple Pay. Please note that it is also possible to validate your title with your mobile phone even if it is turned off and with little battery. For several years, the iPhone has had a reserve of energy specific to transport tickets.

You can therefore navigate throughout Île-de-France, however limits should be expected in terms of subscriptions. The annual subscription or the Freedom plan are not available on iPhone. Regarding reloading a title, you will need to go to the Apple Wallet application for titles that do not require a customer account. However, for the most expensive subscriptions, you will have to go directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités network application. You will also have to wait for the integration of regional tickets into the application since according to the latest news, they should not be released before 2025. Finally, it is not possible to import an existing physical Navigo Pass with subscription. Today, you will have to wait for your travel pass to expire or you can purchase one digitally.

The two companies have not yet communicated on the subject but details of the announcements should arrive soon in the coming hours.