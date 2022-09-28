Nations League 2022: who qualifies for the Final Four, who gets relegated? The calendar

LEAGUE OF NATIONS. End of the group stage of the League of Nations 2022. Place now in the Final Four scheduled for 2023.

[Updated September 28, 2022 09:23] Italy, Croatia, the Netherlands and Spain are the four qualified for the final stage of the League of Nations, called Final Four, scheduled for June 2023. Thanks in its 1-0 victory against Portugal, the Spaniards qualified in extremis for the final phase. Here is the full recap of the League of Nations evening:

The Football Nations League is made up of four leagues, League A, B, C and D. The group winners of Leagues B, C and D will be promoted and the last of Leagues A and B will be relegated to the lower league. Find the rankings of the different leagues:

The League of Nations matches were linked from June 2, 2022 with bursts of results in each group. Check out the League A match results below and click through to see the full match results on the official website:

The 2022-2023 Nations League calendar is divided into several days from June 2, 2022 to June 18, 2023, the date of the final of the competition. Discover below the matches of the next day (the table is limited to the next 15 matches, it is possible to unroll it).

Here is the schedule of matches for the French football team for the Nations League, a competition in which France are defending champions after their victory against Spain in 2021.

It should also be remembered that, as in the first two editions of the competition, won by Portugal and France, the challenge of this League of Nations is twofold: beyond the trophy awarded to the final winner (necessarily from the League A), two possible qualifying places for the 2022 World Cup are granted since the two best winners of Nations League groups (in all leagues) who are not directly qualified via the classic qualifiers (which remain in force), may participate in play-offs. This year it is France and Belgium, who will therefore have a lifeline in the event of a poor performance during the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.