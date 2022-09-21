Nations League 2022: rankings, relegations... What are the stakes?

LEAGUE OF NATIONS. Kick-off of the 5th day of the League of Nations this Wednesday evening before the return of the France team on Thursday.

[Updated September 21 at 4:45 p.m.] The Nations League returns this week with the 5th and 6th and final day of competition for the national teams. These last two days present many challenges for the different teams with to start, the qualification for the Final Four which will determine the future winner. Remember that the Blues are the title holders of this League of Nations, but that they are already excluded from the race. They will even have to win the next matches in order to avoid a possible relegation to the lower division.

Here are all the stakes from the latest Nations League games courtesy of the official website:

The Football Nations League is made up of four leagues, League A, B, C and D. The group winners of Leagues B, C and D will be promoted and the last of Leagues A and B will be relegated to the lower league. Find the rankings of the different leagues:

The League of Nations matches were linked from June 2, 2022 with bursts of results in each group. Check out the results of the last ten Nations League games below (the table can be scrolled down to see the scores of other fixtures):

The 2022-2023 Nations League calendar is divided into several days from June 2, 2022 to June 18, 2023, the date of the final of the competition. Discover below the matches of the next day (the table is limited to the next 15 matches, it is possible to unroll it).

Here is the schedule of matches for the French football team for the Nations League, a competition in which France are defending champions after their victory against Spain in 2021.

If you want to go to the Stade de France to support the Blues in the League of Nations, know that at the time of writing these lines, there are still places available for the meeting against Denmark, then Croatia on the FFF ticket office website.

The Football Nations League is organized into four leagues. The four winners of the League A groups qualify for the Final Four (semi-finals) in October 2021, the winners of the groups of Leagues B, C and D will be promoted and the last of Leagues A and B will be relegated to the lower league. It should also be remembered that, as during the first edition of the competition, won last year by Portugal, the challenge of this League of Nations is twofold: beyond the trophy awarded to the final winner (necessarily from the League A), two possible qualifying places for the 2022 World Cup are granted since the two best winners of Nations League groups (in all leagues) who are not directly qualified via the classic qualifiers (which remain in force) may participate in play-offs. This year it is France and Belgium, who will therefore have a lifeline in the event of a poor performance during the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.