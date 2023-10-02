Naples - Real Madrid: channel, prediction, lineups... Shock information

Rudi Garcia's Naples faces Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid this Tuesday, October 3, on the 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League. Discover all the information from this meeting.

Napoli has been better for a few matches after a start to the season marked by distrust towards Rudi Garcia and extra-sporting problems with Victor Osimhen. Since then, the Neapolitans have won two Serie A matches and are in third place in the Championship. In the Champions League, the Azzuri started with a success on the Braga pitch (2-1). “We have our chances against Real, but we have to be at 120%,” declared former OL coach Rudi Garcia.

Opposite, Real Madrid also started with a success in the Champions League against Union Berlin (1-0) thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham in the final moments of the match. And like Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti's men have two consecutive victories. They are leaders of La Liga. “We are facing one of the best teams in Italy. It will be a competitive, balanced match. We are playing against a team which has a very good level, which has very good individuality and which will be pushed by a great atmosphere” , said Carlo Ancelotti.

The Naples - Real Madrid match will start at 9 p.m. this Tuesday, October 3. It will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples.

It is Bein Sports 1 which will broadcast this clash between Naples and Real Madrid. The French referee Clément Turpin will be the man of law for this game.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this Naples - Real Madrid will be on the Canal platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to access the content.

Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani and Pierluigi Gollini, are all three injured and will therefore miss this poster for the 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League. Here is the probable composition of the Neapolitans: Meret - Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera - Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski - Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Real will also be deprived of important players like Courtois, Alaba, Güler and Militao. Here is the probable composition of the Merengues: Kepa - Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Garcia - Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Valverde - Bellingham - Rodrygo, Vinicius.

On sports betting sites, the two odds are extremely close like on Betclic where the Neapolitans are at 2.65, the draw is at 3.65 while the Madrilenians are at 2.55. The odds are the same on Winamax.