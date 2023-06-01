Nantua Shooting: The Fugitive Shooter, What We Know About the Victims

A young man opened fire in Nantua, a small town in Ain, this Thursday, June 1, 2023, killing a man and injuring three other people. The shooter is actively sought by the gendarmes.

And suddenly, gunshots. Nantua, a peaceful town in Ain, was the scene of a shooting this Thursday, June 1, 2023. According to the first elements collected by the local press, it was around 10 a.m. that a man opened fire at inside a cafe. This is the centre's café-brasserie, located in the heart of the town.

The shooter, who would be in his thirties, fled, a priori on foot according to France 3 Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. He is actively sought by the gendarmes who benefit from the help of helicopters. The Ain prefecture confirmed on Twitter that a "police operation in downtown Nantua" is underway. The inhabitants of the town are invited to stay at home since this morning and not to interfere with the search. Students in city schools are confined. The reasons for this shooting have not yet been determined, but the track of the settling of scores is mentioned by Le Progrès.

A young man was shot dead and three other people were injured by the gunfire. The local antenna of France 3 indicates that the man killed in the shooting is 19 years old. Another person, aged 31, was injured in the abdomen and was treated urgently. Two other injured people were rescued. BFM TV indicates that one of them suffered a heart attack.

