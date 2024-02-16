Nantes - PSG: TV broadcast, probable line-ups... Information from the Ligue 1 match

After the victory against Real Sociedad in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain is back in Ligue 1 where the Parisians travel to FC Nantes. TV broadcast, probable line-ups, predictions... Discover all the information on the match.

Winner of Real Sociedad (2-0) on Wednesday in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain makes its return to Ligue 1. The Parisians travel to La Beaujoire to face Nantes in a special context. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé would have announced his departure to Nasser al-Khelaïfi, according to revelations from RMC and l'Équipe on Thursday. If the French international has not yet officially announced the end of his story with PSG, the end of the season for the capital club promises to be lively. For this trip to Nantes, Luis Enrique will be deprived of Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes. At a press conference, the Spanish technician announced that he was expecting a complicated match: "I expect a totally different match from the one we have just played in the Champions League. Nantes is not in a very good dynamic even if they regained victory in their last match. It's a team that is well organized defensively, they will want to hurt us in transitions and on set pieces. We expect to a very motivated opponent and a difficult match."

On the Nantes side, the Canaries are having a complicated season. 13th in Ligue 1, Jocelyn Gourvennec's players returned to victory last week in Toulouse (1-2) after four unsuccessful matches in all competitions. At a press conference, the Nantes coach praised the quality of the Parisian group before giving the keys to a potential exploit: "You have to be disciplined, very serious and not make mistakes. It's fundamental "And then, you also have to have quality with the ball because they are very good at counter-pressing and they manage to put pressure in the opponent's half." He will be without Alban Lafont, injured. Back from the CAN, Moses Simon should start on the bench.

The kickoff of the match on the 22nd day of Ligue 1 between FC Nantes and PSG is scheduled for Saturday February 17 at 9:00 p.m. at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. Jérôme Brisard will be on the whistle this evening.

Holder of TV rights for the French championship with Prime Video, Canal Foot and Canal Sport 360 will broadcast the poster between Nantes and PSG.

If you want to watch the Ligue 1 matchday 22 match between FC Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal.

Nantes: Descamps (G) - Cozza, Zeze, Castelletto, Coco - Sissoko, Augusto, Chirivella - Kadewere, Mohamed, Traore.

PSG: Donnarumma (G) - Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap), Danilo, L.Hernandez - Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Asensio - Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.