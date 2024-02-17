Traveling to Nantes for their return to Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain won (2-0) against the courageous Nantes side, who were worrying at the end of the first period. After the hour mark, Lucas Hernandez broke the deadlock before being followed by Kylian Mbappé, who scored the penalty. The Parisians are widening the gap at the top of the championship.
Nantes - PSG: against courageous Nantes, the Parisians win thanks to Hernandez and Mbappé!
