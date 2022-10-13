Nantes - Fribourg: line-ups, TV broadcast, predictions... Live match info

NANTES - FRIBORG. Fourth day of the Europa League in group G where FC Nantes receives the German club Fribourg. Probable line-ups, TV broadcast, predictions... Discover all the information on the match.

After three points won in three games, FC Nantes is not in a strong position before receiving SC Friborg this Thursday, October 13 in the Europa League. Widely beaten last weekend in Rennes (3-0), Antoine Koumbouaré sounded the revolt at a press conference, calling on the support of Nantes supporters in this complicated period: "With the support of our public that we want present , we have to win. The important thing is the desire and the surpassing of oneself, the mental and game solidity. We have to be more consistent defensively and be able to go forward and score. Freiburg is a continuation of what it showed last season. They dominate their league and our group. But we hope that we will create an upset and win this game."

On the German side, this week is crucial for the Freiburg club between the Europa League meeting in Nantes and the clash on Sunday in Bavaria (Germany) against Bayern Munich. In a press conference, Christian Streich assured that the atmosphere of Beaujoire would not have a hold on his training: "It's a stadium in which there will undoubtedly be a lot of noise but we are ready." Positive for Covid-19, the German coach will not be present in Loire-Atlantique to coach his players. If his assistants Florian Bruns and Lars Vossler are also positive, the latter could nevertheless lead SC Friborg for the meeting.

The kick-off of this Europa League match between FC Nantes and Friborg is scheduled for Thursday, October 13 at 6:45 p.m. at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes (France). Horatiu Fesnic (Romania) will be the referee for this poster.

Holder of the Europa League TV rights, RMC Sport 1 will broadcast the match between FC Nantes and Fribourg.

If you want to watch the Europa League match between Nantes and Friborg on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal or the RMC Sport website.

Nantes : Lafont - Corchia - Castelletto - Girotto - Pallois - Merlin - Blas - Sissoko - Moutoussamy - Simon - Mohamed.

Fribourg: Flekken - Sildillia - Ginter - Lienhart - Gunter - Doan - Eggestein - Hofler - Grifo - Gregoritsch - Kyereh.