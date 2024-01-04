Nadal - Thompson: time, TV channel... information from the quarter-final in Brisbane

Second match in two days for Rafael Nadal who faces a new Australian for a place in the last four.

Reassuring against Thiem at the start of the week, very convincing against Kubler yesterday, Rafael Nadal will play a third match for his return tournament during the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Brisbane. A different scenario this time since the Spaniard plays two matches in two days. If for the moment the former world number 1 seems to be back on the circuit at the top of his form, the sequence of matches will be decisive a few days before the start of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year .

Facing him for a place in the last four, the Australian Jordan Thompson, number 55 in the latest ATP ranking. An opponent who should be tougher even if the confrontations, this will be the 3rd meeting between the two men this Friday, turn in favor of Rafael Nadal with two victories to zero. The last meeting between the two players dates back to the 1st round of Roland Garros 2022 with a fairly dry victory for the Spaniard, 6-2,6-2,6-2.

The meeting is scheduled as the last rotation of the night session and should begin around 11 a.m. in France.

As with the start of the tournament, the meeting will be followed on Eurosport.