Nadal - Kubler: time, TV channel... How to follow the meeting live?

Second match of the year for Rafael Nadal who faces the Australian Jason Kubler in the 1/8 finals of the Brisbane tournament.

He is the center of all attention. After his thunderous return to competition against the Austrian Dominic Thiem, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal will have to confirm his return to the highest level by playing a second match against the Australian Jason Kubler in the round of 16 of the Brisbane tournament. World number 102, Jason Kubler plays at home and got rid of the Russian Karatsev in the previous round who gave up at the start of the 3rd set.

For the moment and a few days before the start of the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal is not setting himself big goals and just wants to play without getting injured. "My way of approaching things is to try to take advantage of every day that I have the chance to be on court. And if I am able to play more matches here, it will be useful for me for become more competitive again. Which is my medium-term goal. For now, let's take it day by day. We'll see what happens on Thursday."

The match between Nadal and Purcel will be followed on Eurosport as for the Australian Open in a few days.

The round of 16 between Nadal and Purcel is in the first rotation during the night session of the Brisbane tournament and will therefore take place around 9:30 a.m./10 a.m. in France.