Move your internet box away from these devices present in all homes, they slow down your Wi-Fi

Do you feel like the quality of your internet connection is unstable? Certain objects in your home may be responsible. A tech expert discusses the potential obstacles to remove.

In this age of hyper connectivity and teleworking, a good internet connection has become essential. This is why it is often recommended to have an internet plan that covers your speed needs. However, even with a high-speed internet plan, various everyday objects can disrupt the quality of the Wi-Fi signal, thus impacting our productivity and our online leisure activities.

While rumors surrounding devices that emit waves are often numerous (and sometimes exaggerated), there are indeed a few objects that have a real impact on your Wi-Fi signal. This equipment is even so common for some that 'there's a good chance you have one in your home and it's affecting the quality of your internet connection! Broadband Genie tech expert Alex Tofts warns about these common objects that can harm your internet connection. Among the multitude of objects concerned, Alex Tofts alerts on five of them in particular.

As a reminder, many microwaves but also certain Christmas garlands that will soon decorate our homes emit electromagnetic waves that can disrupt a Wi-Fi signal. These operate on the same frequency as that used by a wide variety of routers and therefore have a real impact on your internet connection. "These devices all operate on the 2.4GHz frequency band used by most broadband routers. This means that when they are turned on, they can sometimes choke the Wi-Fi signal between your router and online devices ", explains the expert.

Alex Tofts adds that your neighbors' internet connection can also impact yours, especially if you have the same service provider or your two routers are close to each other in the case of adjoining houses or apartments.

Fortunately, solutions exist. Avoid placing your box near these appliances, particularly in the kitchen where microwaves are often used. For a more stable connection, make sure that electronic objects such as microwaves are not between your box and your connected devices, to let the Wi-Fi signal flow freely.

Alex Tofts also discusses the more modern “dual band” box models, which offer the possibility of connecting at 5 GHz and thus offer users the choice between more channels. You must therefore contact your supplier to request a more recent box if yours is already a few years old. But be careful: this type of box "has a shorter range and cannot penetrate thick walls in the same way as 2.4 GHz." You will then need to equip yourself with a Wi-Fi repeater to extend the signal range and guarantee a stable connection throughout the house.