Mount and Blade Bannerlord 2: after early access, finally a release date

If you like to delve into the medieval history of Europe, Mount and Blade Bannerlord 2 surely means something to you. Good news, after two years in early access, the game finally has a release date.

Mount and Blade is one of the most famous and oldest licenses in the history of video games. At the time of the release of its first eponymous component in 2008, the game was an undeniable success, seducing by its unique concept combining both first and third person, management, strategy and immersion. And yes, that seems like a lot, but Mount and Blade pushed even further the formula that we could then find in Total War, by offering you to embody one of the soldiers of one of your armies directly on the battlefield, while allowing you to manage your conquests. In short, a license that has convinced, and from which we have been waiting for news for a little over ten years, after the release of Mount and Blade Warband in 2010. However, Mount and Blade 2 has been in the drawers for a few years now, announced and released in early access in March 2020.

Since then, players have been waiting for its official release. TaleWorlds Entertainment, the studio behind its development having been forced to blame the blow, in the midst of a global pandemic and various problematic shortages. But, finally, the development of the game is coming to its final chapter. The official release of the game was recently announced on October 25, 2022 by the Turkish studio, through a long trailer showing us the great potential of this game which tries to do everything at once.

But that's not all, Armagan Yavuz, CEO of TaleWorlds Entertainment, spoke on the subject. “The last two years have been a long road strewn with obstacles. Developing a game as massive and complex as Bannerlord, for multiple platforms and in the midst of a pandemic, is no easy task and I am incredibly proud of the work of our teams. Despite these difficulties, we also had some nice surprises: we found many synergies that we did not expect between consoles and PC, synergies that allowed the game to evolve and be better than what it would have been under other circumstances, across all platforms. We can't wait to bring the title to our awesome community, who have been supporting us on consoles since Warband."

We wish all the faithful community of Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord an excellent start to the new school year, and very beautiful conquests!