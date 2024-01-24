Motorway prices: here is the increase as of February 1, 2024

Toll prices will increase again in 2024. This price increase, effective from February 1, should be around 3%. Vinci Autoroutes announced on January 25 the increase that the company will apply to its toll gates.

Even more bad news for motorists, motorway prices will increase again in 2024. The increase will be effective on February 1, 2024. In November 2023, Clément Beaune, then Minister Delegate for Transport, had already announced the color with an increase planned under the 3%, far from the 4.75% on average applied on February 1, 2023.

Since then, the motorway companies have not individually announced the increases which will soon be applied. Vinci Autoroutes opened the way on January 25, 2024 through a press release. “On February 1, the price of motorway tolls will increase by 2.7% on average on the Vinci Autoroutes network, an increase one point lower than reference inflation, and which will be the lowest in the sector,” assures the business. The other motorway concession companies have not yet revealed the details of the prices applied. These must actually be approved by the public authorities before being published in the Official Journal.

The increase "of less than 3%" announced by Clément Beaune is an average calculated on the pricing of the different motorway companies. According to a survey carried out by our colleagues at Capital, here are the details of the increases expected in the various concessions on February 1, 2024:

Detailed prices for each section of motorway must be published by motorway companies on their websites and be easily accessible to motorists. Prices change on February 1st each year.

There are 5 vehicle classes, each with its own pricing. Be careful especially if you are traveling with a caravan or motorhome...Here are the details.

Most toll booths are equipped with machines that detect the height of the vehicle and apply pricing accordingly. However, detection errors may occur when the vehicle is transporting bulky objects on a roof rack or roof box. If you realize the error when paying, you can contact an employee using the intercom located at the payment terminal. Later, it is always possible to contact the highway management company by mail or via its website.