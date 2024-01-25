Motorway prices: here is the increase as of February 1, 2024

Toll prices will increase again in 2024. This price increase, effective from February 1, will be around 3% on average in France. The Ministry of Transport disclosed on January 26 the new increases of the various highway companies.

A short week before the implementation of the new motorway prices, like every year in France on February 1, the Ministry of Transport published a document, Friday January 26, with the evolution of the prices of each motorway company. As Clément Beaune, then Minister for Transport, announced last November, the average increase in toll prices will flirt with 3% this year, quite far from that of 4.75% applied in February 2023.

This new increase in rates, reevaluated according to inflation (3.87% over the period) and dealer investments, is obviously yet another piece of bad news for motorists. Because even if we are quite far from a 5% increase, the threat brandished last year by certain motorway companies in the face of the new tax included in the 2024 budget on long-distance transport infrastructure, including motorways, it the fact remains that motorists will pay even more for their travel from February 1st.

All new motorway tariffs must be approved by the public authorities before being published in the Official Journal.

Here are details of the increases in the various concessions in force from February 1, 2024:

Detailed rates for each section of motorway must be published by motorway companies on their websites and be easily accessible to motorists.

There are 5 vehicle classes, each with its own pricing. Be careful especially if you are traveling with a caravan or motorhome...Here are the details.

Most toll booths are equipped with machines that detect the height of the vehicle and apply pricing accordingly. However, detection errors may occur when the vehicle is transporting bulky objects on a roof rack or roof box. If you realize the error when paying, you can contact an employee using the intercom located at the payment terminal. Later, it is always possible to contact the highway management company by mail or via its website.