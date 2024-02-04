Motion of censure against Gabriel Attal widely rejected

The motion of censure tabled by the left was clearly rejected by the National Assembly this Monday, February 5, 2024.

Unsurprisingly and in an almost empty hemicycle, the motion of censure targeting Gabriel Attal and tabled by the left was rejected by the National Assembly. She only received 124 votes out of the 289 needed to bring down the government. As announced, the right and the far right did not support it. A motion of censure which could well not be the last presented against the Prime Minister.

A little earlier in the morning, Manuel Bompard, coordinator of France Insoumise, did not hesitate to describe the tenant of Matignon as "the gentle face of social brutality". He also used the formula used by the Prime Minister during his general policy speech, with a rebellious twist: "You break the State, you leave, you dirty the Republic, you leave with your clique, you challenge Parliament, Parliament teaches you to respect it.

As a reminder, France Insoumise, the Socialist Party, Europe Ecology-The Greens and the Communist Party had jointly tabled the said motion with the aim of contesting the absence of a vote of confidence requested by the government. A choice which is primarily due to the relative majority of the presidential camp in the hemicycle of the Bourbon Palace. A choice that Élisabeth Borne also made a few months ago in 2022, upon her arrival at Matignon, and which had already led to a motion of “no confidence”. This was not adopted.