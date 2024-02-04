Motion of censure against Gabriel Attal: a vote decided in advance?

Pushed to his limits since the start of the farmers' crisis, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal faces a motion of censure tabled by the four left-wing groups in the Palais Bourbon this Monday. An initiative that has little chance of succeeding.

This Monday, February 5, 2024 at 10 a.m., Gabriel Attal will experience the motion of censure in the National Assembly. A welcome gift which the new Prime Minister would have done well without, especially in the last two weeks and the start of the farmers' crisis in the four corners of France. “It is a motion of confidence-distrust since Mr. Attal did not want to submit to a vote of confidence, indicated Boris Vallaud, president of the socialist group in the National Assembly this Sunday. This motion of censure tabled by the left, even before Gabriel Attal's general policy speech delivered last Tuesday before the National Assembly, has almost no chance of being adopted.

La France insoumise, the Socialist Party, Europe Ecology-The Greens and the Communist Party jointly tabled the said motion with the aim of contesting the absence of a vote of confidence requested by the government. A choice which is primarily due to the relative majority of the presidential camp in the hemicycle of the Bourbon Palace. A choice that Élisabeth Borne also made a few months ago in 2022, upon her arrival at Matignon, and which had already led to a motion of “no confidence”. This was not adopted.

The same scenario is therefore looming as deputies were invited to debate this motion of censure last Monday evening, from 9:30 p.m. If the approximately 150 left-wing deputies criticize a lack of "clear political objective" and denounce a "captain [of] a boat adrift", the threshold of 289 votes necessary to adopt the motion of censure seems difficult to reach. The Republicans as well as the National Rally have already expressed their reluctance to vote for it, even though LR regularly threatens the presidential camp to table its own motion of censure. However, this threat has never been carried out to date.