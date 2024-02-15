Most People Use Chopsticks Wrong, Here's the Real Right Method

Eating with Chinese chopsticks has become commonplace. However, errors in their use are common.

Do you like to eat at Chinese or Japanese restaurants or even order a noodle or sushi dish at home? It's a trend that is spreading more and more: Asian food is enjoying real success in France. During a Harris survey for Deliveroo, in 2019, two in three French people said they consumed Asian cuisine at least once a month and for one in four French people, it was even every week. Among the top 5 of their favorite products, we find spring rolls, Cantonese rice, fried noodles, spring rolls and even tempura.

These products are often served with chopsticks to consume them. If you’ve never used one, it’s not easy to get it right the first time. So you might as well learn right away how to hold and handle them properly, because experts say in the British newspaper The Mirror that many people who eat with chopsticks still make mistakes. According to the Behance website, there is a particular feature that almost no one masters. This isn't so much about the grip but more about the separation of the two wands.

As a reminder, to eat properly with chopsticks, you must grab the first one with your thumb and middle finger. Place the tall end in the hollow between the thumb and index finger and the thinner part between the base of the thumb and the side of the middle finger. This should not move. Grasp the second chopstick between your index finger and thumb. Place your thumb above the second wand so that it is above the first and more removable. Your chopsticks must be well aligned to avoid them crossing each other, which will be difficult to catch the food. Only the top stick will move and the second will only serve as support.

The separation of the sticks is certainly the point on which we see the most errors. They are in fact often held together by a block of wood at the end and it is not for nothing. Most people's reflex is to break this block in two to separate the chopsticks. And that’s not the right way!

It would be better to separate this breakable block located at the top from the rest of the chopsticks. Using this technique, you will be able to place the block on the table so that it serves as support. This will allow you to avoid putting the chopsticks directly on the table when you no longer use them or take a break. The tablecloth will thank you and you will amaze your loved ones.