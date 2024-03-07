Moss can be permanently removed from your terrace thanks to these products in our cupboards

Moss on patios and paving stones is not only unsightly, but also very dangerous due to its slippery nature.

After winter, we often find our exterior covered in green moss. This scourge can quickly invade exterior surfaces such as terraces, driveways, walls, roofs and even sidewalks. Not only is it unsightly, but it can also become slippery and dangerous. Removing moss from decks can be a frustrating and difficult task. It seems to come back within a few days, but luckily there is a long-lasting solution that costs pennies and doesn't require harsh chemicals.

Using common products that almost all of us have at home, white vinegar and baking soda is enough! This homemade mixture is definitely the most effective method to easily get rid of moss for good, without being a threat to your plants or pets. This cleaning solution helps kill moss because vinegar contains acetic acid, which easily penetrates moss and burns it, while baking soda is a mild alkali, effective in dehydrating moss and ensuring that it she's not coming back. A winning duo!

Here's what you'll need: white vinegar, baking soda, dishwashing liquid (optional, but even more effective), hot water, a bucket or basin, and a stiff-bristled broom or brush. Start by cleaning your patio or driveway by sweeping it to remove leaves and other dirt. Mix hot water, white vinegar, baking soda and a little dishwashing liquid in a bucket. Pour the mixture over the areas where moss has settled. Let the mixture sit on the mousse for at least 15 to 30 minutes. This period will allow the vinegar to dissolve the moss and break it down.

Use a brush or broom to gently scrub the surface to remove moss and residue. Once the foam and deposits are removed, rinse the surface thoroughly with clean water to remove all traces of vinegar and baking soda. Be careful, as vinegar is acidic, it can kill any nearby greenery. Make sure you don't try this home remedy on a rainy day, as it can easily spill onto the grass or nearby plants. Also be careful when rinsing not to let it spread too much.