Morocco - Tanzania: time, TV channel, lineups... Match information

Morocco, semi-finalist of the last World Cup, enters the competition in this CAN 2023 against Tanzania. Discover all the information about the meeting.

Morocco begins its CAN 2023 this Wednesday. The Atlas Lions have been undefeated since June 2023 and prepared for this edition of the African Cup of Nations with a success against Sierra Leone (3-1). The Moroccans are the first African nation in the FIFA rankings and hope to capitalize on their excellent performance during the last World Cup where they lost in the semi-final against France (0-2).

Opposite Tanzania has not won a match for three matches and remains on a setback in preparation for the competition against Egypt (0-2). Taifa Stars occupy 121st place in the FIFA rankings. “Currently, it is Morocco that manages African football. They also choose their referees and we remain simple spectators,” declared the Algerian coach of the Tanzanians Adel Amrouche. Atmosphere.

The Morocco - Tanzania match will begin at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, January 17. It will take place at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro in Ivory Coast.

It is Bein Sports 1 which will broadcast this Morocco – Tanzania. Chadian referee Al Hadi Allou Mahamat will be on the whistle.

What streaming broadcast for the Morocco – Tanzania match?

Only the Canal platform, MyCanal, will broadcast this Morocco - Tanzania in streaming. You must have a subscription to have access to the match.

Walid Regragui has a full squad for this entry into the Atlas Lions. The Parisian Achraf Hakimi and the Marseillais Amine Harit should be starters. The probable XI of the Moroccans: Bounou - Mazraoui, Saiss, Aguerd, Hakimi - S. Amrabat - Adli, Harit, El Khannous, Ziyech - En-Nesyri.

Opposite, the Tanzanian coach Adel Amrouche has no absent players to deplore. Probable Taifa Stars XI: Kawawa - Miroshi, Hamad, Mwamnyeto, Mwaikenda, Mnoga - Abraham, Bajana, Mkami, M'Mbombwa - Kibu.

The Atlas Lions are the big favorites on sports betting sites. They are at 1.28 on Unibet, the draw is at 4.80 and the Tanzanian victory is at 11. On Winamax, the odds are identical except for the Moroccan victory which is at 1.29.