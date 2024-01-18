Morocco - DRC: time, TV channel, how to follow the match live?

Morocco plays its second CAN match on January 21 against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The only truly big nation there, Morocco plays its second match of the African Cup of Nations this Sunday from 2 p.m. Winners 3-0 against Tanzania in the first match, the Moroccans can validate their qualification for the round of 16 in the event of victory against the Congolese. The DRC, held by Zambia for their first match in Group F, can also take a big option in qualifying in the event of success against Morocco.

The coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo team, Sébastien Desabre, had already warned the Moroccans after the first match, citing a "better strategy". This match will also be a duel between Marseillais Harit and Mbemba (Ounahi too). The playmaker also spoke of this confrontation with a certain humor. "Mbemba? I know him, I know him. I know how he defends, he's a very great player, happy to have him back. It's going to be a competition, there won't be any gifts. If I can catch his cold , I'm going to give him a cold."

The CAN Group F meeting will begin at 2 p.m.

Morocco's second match will be followed on Sunday January 21 on beIN Sports 1.