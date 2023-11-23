More than €600 off the Samsung S23 Ultra, it's the unbeatable Black Friday offer!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has become one of if not the best Android smartphone on the market, is on sale at -43% during Black Friday. The smartphone goes from more than €1,400 to less than €800, an offer never seen before.

The offer is unexpected. On the occasion of Black Friday, Samsung has agreed to sell its latest and best smartphones on promotion. The Samsung Galaxy S23 range has been one of the stars of the market since its release, but also one of the most expensive, notably the ultimate model in the range: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra priced at €1,419. But hold on, the product is sold for only €799.99 at Rakuten! An unprecedented and above all unexpected reduction of -43%, or €620, on this high-end product.

Other very interesting promotions are also applied to the Samsung smartphone and lower its price to €999 or €899, but none equals Rakuten's offer. At such a price, the phone risks disappearing at high speed and the offer could disappear in a few hours, with no guarantee of seeing it reappear. Especially since the online sales site has already been displaying Black Friday offers for a week, but obviously waited until Black Friday to offer this unbeatable offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been known as the Rolls Royce of the Android smartphone since its release in February 2023. It has everything going for it, starting with a slick, impeccably finished design which hides a stylus in the bottom left corner for precise touch on the 6.8 inch screen. The smartphone also shines with its power with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12 GB of RAM, it is also fast in WI-FI 6E or 5G. It is perfect for playing video games or serving as a small auxiliary computer in Dex mode and with Bluetooth accessories. Finally, in terms of photography, it offers a wide range of possibilities: from ultra-wide angle to portrait lens, including a host of possible framing options. It's almost faultless for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.