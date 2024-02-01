More than 5 euros per kilometer, the price of this highway has skyrocketed again

The price of this section of motorway saw a sharp increase on February 1, almost twice as high as the average increase observed in France.

Like every year, February 1 is not a date particularly awaited by motorists. And for good reason, the entry into the second month of the year coincides with the application of the new motorway rates. All concessions, including Vinci, Eiffage and SANEF, primarily responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of motorways, can revise their contracts with the State upwards every 12 months. These companies are not holding back, and in 2024 toll prices will increase once again. Less strong than in 2023 (4.75%), the increase, partly correlated with inflation, flirts with 3% on average this year, with increases between 2.7 and 3.2%.

However, there are a few exceptions, on very specific sections of motorway. Crossing the famous Duplex of the A86, this tunnel which connects Rueil-Malmaison to Vélizy over just 10 kilometers, will cost, for example, 4.77% more this year, reaching...9 euros. It's expensive to save time even if it can reach several tens of minutes on this route particularly used by Ile-de-France residents. But the motorway encircling Paris is not the one which houses the section which has increased the most in 2024. To find it, you have to go down to the south, in the Occitanie region. More precisely in the department of Aveyron, which is home to the magnificent Millau Viaduct.

This cable-stayed bridge, inaugurated almost 20 years ago, in December 2004, supports the A75 motorway and allows you to cross the Tarn valley for almost two and a half kilometers. As with most large French bridges (Île de Ré, Noirmoutier, Tancarville, Île d'Oléron, Normandy), taking the Millau Viaduct has a cost. A cost that jumped on February 1 since the short suspended crossing went from 10.10 euros to 10.90 euros. That may not seem like much, but we're talking about driving just 2,460 meters and that's an increase of 5.83%! This is roughly double the average increase observed in France this year. The price of crossing the Viaduct even reaches 13.30 euros during the summer period (from June 15 to September 15), compared to 12.50 euros in 2023, for an increase this time of 5.56%. That’s over 5 euros per kilometer!

The Millau Viaduct, whose construction took three years, spans the Tarn valley and connects the regions of Clermont-Ferrand and Béziers, avoiding motorists having to cross the town of Millau. With a highest point measured at 343 meters, its elegant and innovative design has become a major tourist attraction, offering spectacular views of the Tarn valley and surrounding landscapes.